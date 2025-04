PARADIP: A supervisor at ticket reservation counter in Paradip railway station was placed under suspension on Friday for allegedly accepting bribe in the form of alcohol bottles to book tickets for people by bypassing the queue.

The accused is Himansu Sekhar Behera, the reservation supervisor at Paradip ticket counter. Behera was suspended on basis of a video which went viral on social media.

One Akhaya Majumdar of Kujang said he was standing in the queue at the reservation counter to book Tatkal tickets. When the counter opened, Behera announced that no Tatkal tickets were available.

People standing near the counter alleged that the reservation supervisor booked tickets for two individuals from outside the state who reportedly offered liquor to Behera.

Majumdar and others confronted Behera and found liquor bottles inside the reservation counter.

After a video of the incident went viral, senior divisional commercial manager of Khurda Road Railway Division suspended Behera.