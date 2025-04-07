Deadlock over Anganwadi services in Ganjam village continues as boycott row drags on

BERHAMPUR: For the last 13 months, the anganwadi centre at Kujidhepa village in Ganjam district has failed to deliver the basic services meant for the kids, thanks to a conflict between the Anganwadi Workers’ Association and the villagers.

So complex is the matter that even the intervention of the district administration has failed to resolve the crisis.

Kujidhepa village has around 200 families, with a total population of over 600. The anganwadi centre used to provide essential maternal and child care, nutritional support, and health guidance to four pregnant women, 15 children in the age group of seven months to 3 years, 20 children aged 3 to 6 years and 23 adolescent girls.

Trouble began when the village committee allegedly demanded money from an anganwadi worker, Rita Pradhan. When she refused to comply, the committee reportedly imposed a social boycott on her and her family, including her parents, who also reside in the village. That was in February last year.

The tussle that arose out of it has continued, impacting the anganwadi worker and her family. “No one speaks to us, and local shops refuse to sell us goods,” Pradhan alleged. The committee also reportedly instructed villagers not to send their children to the anganwadi centre.

Initially, Pradhan continued opening the centre daily, but no children turned up. In December, someone reportedly changed the centre’s lock and key, barring Pradhan’s entry. Undaunted, she has been sitting on the verandah for a few hours each day.

Pradhan’s family has also reportedly faced severe repercussions. Her two children, who study in another village, have been affected, and her husband, a construction supervisor, has been compelled to stay home due to safety concerns.