Serve Odisha for next 25 years: Union education minister Pradhan tells BJP workers on foundation day

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged BJP workers to take a pledge to serve the people of Odisha for the next 25 years.

Attending the BJP’s foundation day at Sahaspur in Rairakhol sub-division here, Pradhan appreciated the struggle, hard work and commitment of the party workers. “My salute to those party workers who have put the nation above personal interest and made the service of the organisation the purpose of their lives. If BJP has become the largest political party in the world, it is not only for its electoral success but also for the party workers,” he said.

Pradhan extended his greetings and wishes to the gathering on the occasion of Ram Navami and said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every worker of BJP is making invaluable contribution to the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by ensuring the welfare of every section of the society including the poor, farmers, women and youths.

Stating that the BJP has come to power in Odisha due to the efforts of its workers and the public’s blessings, the union minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the double-engine government has carried out many development works across the state including Sambalpur in the last 10 months. More than one crore women have benefitted by receiving an annual assistance of Rs 10,000. Students of Classes IX and X have been included under the mid-day meal scheme.

These apart, an increase in the MSP of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal is a reflection of the commitment of the people’s government.

“We will work harder to ensure that government benefits reach the lower class of the society. There is no end to problems, so don’t get tired of doing people’s work. We will take the lead in carrying out public welfare work of the Odisha government,” he told the BJP workers.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan participated in a padayatra in Sahaspur and installed BJP flags at the houses of party workers. He also took part in a massive bike rally organised on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In the afternoon, he reviewed various ongoing projects in the district along with Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik.