Strengthen resolve to build a prosperous Odisha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon BJP workers to strengthen their pledge in building a strong and prosperous Odisha in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the 46th foundation day celebrations of the BJP at the state party headquarters here, the chief minister said the party, inspired by the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s Antyodaya, was formed with a strong resolve to bring common people, especially the poor and the marginalised, into the society’s mainstream.

He stressed that the party’s goal is to reach development at the grassroots level. Expressing gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith in the BJP, Majhi said it was the sheer dedication and hardwork of the BJP workers which transformed the party into a movement.

He called upon the BJP workers to continue working with humility and purpose, remembering the contributions and sacrifices of the great leaders of the party.

“The double-engine government in the state is working tirelessly with the goal of building a prosperous and developed Odisha by 2036,” Majhi said further emphasising that the state will play a key role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.