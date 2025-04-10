CM Majhi meets Amit Shah, briefs initiatives by Odisha Government

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about implementation of the three new criminal laws, measures taken to maintain law and order in the state and modernisation of police force.

The chief minister, also holding the additional portfolio of Home department, provided a detailed update on the steps taken by his government to align its legal framework and administrative processes with the central government’s directives for operationalisation of the new laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The meeting reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Odisha. Shah advised the chief minister to prioritise 100 per cent implementation of the new criminal laws across all levels of administration in the next six months. Considering the state’s future industrial and technological growth, he highlighted that the three new criminal laws will play a vital role in strengthening the law and order.

He desired that the state home secretary review the progress of implementing new criminal laws every week, the chief secretary and director general of police fortnightly and the Chief Minister on a monthly basis, prioritising timelines of implementation. After the meeting, Majhi told reporters that the effective implementation of the laws required seamless coordination between central and state agencies.

“We have already initiated administrative measures to fill up over 12,000 vacant posts to further strengthen the law enforcement agencies and improve the justice delivery system,” Majhi said.