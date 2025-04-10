Fire in Odisha bank destroys assets worth lakhs

KENDRAPARA: A major fire broke out at the Urban Cooperative Bank at Balagandi in Kendrapara town on Wednesday at 11.30 am.

The blaze suspected to have been caused by short circuit in a corner of the building spread across rooms in no time, damaging computers, files, valuable documents and other equipment worth lakhs of rupees.

Manager of the bank Suresh Chandra Nayak suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the government hospital at Kendrapara, informed IIC of Kendrapada town Dilip Sahoo.

After the fire was brought under control, senior bank officials and police rushed to the bank to take stock of the situation. Chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank Bhagyalaxmi Panda termed the fire unfortunate. “We will probe the exact reason behind the fire and those responsible for the incident will not be spared. Tough action would be taken against the people responsible for the incident,” she added.