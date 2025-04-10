Odisha cop stabbed while trying to stop fight between two neighbours

ROURKELA: A constable of Lahunipada police station was stabbed while trying to stop a fight between two neighbours in Tensa area of Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district on Tuesday night.

Prithviraj Parida, a constable in Tensa police outpost, escaped with minor injury in the incident. Police said the accused, 40-year-old Mangra Munda, is on the run after committing the crime.

IIC of Lahunipada police station Suresh Jhankar said Munda in an inebriated condition was creating ruckus when his neighbour asked him to stop the nuisance. However, Munda took offence at it and started terrorising his neighbour with an axe.

On being informed, Parida along with another constable reached the spot and seized the axe from Munda. But the accused suddenly took out a small kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed Parida under the armpit before fleeing.

Jhankar said the stabbing injury was not deep or life threatening. Two separate cases have been registered on the basis of the complaints filed by the injured constable and Munda’s neighbour. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added.