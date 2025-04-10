Tension in Odisha's Gangabada as Andhra teacher, associates attack local villagers for locking govt-run schools

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed in Gangabada under Rayagada block in Gajapati district on Tuesday after a teacher and his associates from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh allegedly attacked local villagers for locking government-run schools in the panchayat.
One of the villagers, Laxman Sabar (20), sustained head injuries in the attack which was purportedly carried out by P Ramesh, a teacher posted in Champapur primary school, and his accomplices.
Sources said parents of students and local villagers led by Gangabada sarpanch Haribandhu Karji locked the primary schools at Manikpatana, Sagadia and Champapur on Monday protesting the regular unauthorised absence of teachers. The district administration and the education officials were also informed about the protest but no steps were reportedly taken to resolve the matter.
On Tuesday, members of the management committee of Champapur school started to teach the students outside the school premises. While the classes were underway, Ramesh arrived on the spot with a group of people reportedly from a nearby village in Andhra Pradesh and questioned the SMC members about the school’s closure. Ramesh allegedly broke the school lock with a crowbar.
On receiving information, Karji rushed to the school and tried to bring the situation under control. Local villagers also reached the spot and a heated argument ensued. All of a sudden, Ramesh and his associates attacked the villagers with the crowbar, injuring Laxman. While the accused fled the scene after the attack, Laxman was rushed to the hospital.
In the evening, Karji and Laxman lodged a complaint against teacher Ramesh and his associates with Garabandh police. Ramesh too filed a counter-complaint against Karji for locking the school.
“Due to the district administration’s negligence, the Andhra Pradesh government is making efforts to encroach on our villages. While many teachers posted in our schools don’t even understand Odia, the district education wing continues to look the other way,” alleged Karji. Contacted, district education officer Mayadhar Sahu said the block education officer of Rayagada has already been instructed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.
Sources said though the schools have been closed for three consecutive days, neither any administrative official nor police are yet to visit Gangabada to take stock of the situation.