Two college students drown in reservoirs of dams in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two college students drowned in reservoirs of dams in Odisha, the police said on Friday.

A final year BTech student of VSSUT, Burla drowned in Hirakud Dam reservoir on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Saswati Bhoi, aged around 22 years, slipped and fell into deep waters while taking a bath along with her friends, a police officer said, adding that the students had violated an existing ban on bathing at the spot.

Twenty-year-old Sritam Pradhan, an MBBS student of a private medical college in Bhubaneswar, also drowned while taking a bath in Derejang Dam reservoir in Angul district on Wednesday. His body was fished out on Thursday.

He hailed from Tainsa village in Angul district and had come to the village where the dam is located to participate in the birthday celebration of a friend, Jarapada police station inspector in-charge Manoj Kumar Pradhan said, adding a case of unnatural death has been registered.