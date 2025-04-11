Two held with Rs 49,000 fake notes

BALANGIR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested two persons and seized fake currency notes worth Rs 49,000 from a village near Titilagarh town on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Md Sabir of Titilagarh and Netra Rout of Sagadaghat village. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Titilagarh Jashobant Narayan Pradhani said the duo was apprehended during a joint raid conducted by Bhubaneswar STF and Titilagarh police near Siker village.

A case was registered and the accused will be produced in court. “Efforts are on to determine if others are involved in this racket,” he added.