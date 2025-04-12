Odisha Chhend Colony murder: Police arrest seven accused

ROURKELA: Rourkela police arrested seven persons over the murder of a youth and brutal attack on another during a group clash at the Chhend VSS market complex on Wednesday night.

Those accused were identified as Ashish Paswan, Sparsh Viswakarma, Vivek Viswakarma, Lucky Singh, Gourav Mohanty, Vivek Pandey and Suryakant Routray, all in the age group of 20-22 and belonged to Chhend, Uditnagar, Brahmanit Tarang and Plant Site police stations limits. More suspects including the prime accused in the case are wanted by police.

Panposh SDPO Ambit Mohanty said the seven arrested were produced before a court on Friday and sent to jail. He said two groups, comprising young people aged 18-25 years, had picked a quarrel with their dispute centering around a girl.

Both groups met at the Chhend VSS market complex and engaged in a clash in which Mukesh Kar of Chhend Colony’s Kalinga Bihar was stabbed to death. Another youth Rishi Prasad was critically injured.

Mohanty appealed youths to refrain from breaking law and cautioned that none would be spared if found guilty of lawlessness.

A case under sections 126(2), 118(2), 109(1) and 3 (5) of BNS has been registered.