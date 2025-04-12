Upset over ‘exclusion’, BJP workers disrupt Ayushman card distribution in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: High drama was witnessed at the Ayushman Bharat card distribution venue in Raghunathpur here on Friday as local BJP workers reportedly attacked block officials and vandalised the panchayat office of Tarikunda protesting their ‘exclusion’ from the event.

Distribution of the Ayushman cards was disrupted as hundreds of BJP workers hurled chairs and tables at the venue. The agitators also damaged computers, printers and important official files in Tarikunda panchayat office. In the ensuing violence, some of the BJP workers allegedly assaulted junior engineer Pradipta Khuntia and assistant DEO Suryakant Sahoo.

The agitators claimed local BJP leaders were not invited to the event while BJD-affiliated elected representatives were present at the venue. Admitting to disrupting the programme, BJP OBC Morcha leader Subodha Barik said, “We opposed the event due to the lack of public awareness and inadequate preparation. No effort was made to inform locals about the event. It was poorly organised and looked like a show managed with hired chairs rather than public participation. We proposed to reschedule the card distribution with proper planning and involvement of the public.”

Sarpanch of Tarikunda panchayat Banamali Sahoo said no political leaders were invited to the event as it was an official programme. All invitees were sarpanchs, panchayat samiti and Zilla Parishad members. Since BJP does not have any elected representative at the panchayat or block level , they were not invited.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Prabhas Sahoo said Tarikunda sarpanch, the junior engineer and assistant DEO Sahoo filed separate FIRs in connection with the incident. Police have registered a single case and launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal said there was no provision to invite elected representatives like sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members. Only rural women and SHGs members were supposed to participate in the programme. “It is illegal to obstruct official programmes and strict action will be taken against those responsible for disrupting the event.”