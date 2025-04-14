Son kills father who returned from jail in Odisha's Rourkela; fifth murder in five days

ROURKELA: Under Rourkela Police District (RPD), a youth killed his father who had been released from jail with a sharp weapon at Bhalupatra village of Brahmani Tarang (BT) police limits, about a 10 kms from Rourkela city, in the wee hours of Monday.

Police identified the accused son as Bishnu Verma (22) and attributed the murder to a revenge killing as the deceased father, Kranti Kumar Verma (55) had earlier killed his wife for which he spent a long time in jail.

The latest crime came as another shock with Rourkela city in Sundargarh district alone witnessing three murders and one culpable homicide in back to back succession in four days from April 9 - 12.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani informed that the man succumbed at the spot to a deep cut injury in his head inflicted from a sharp weapon. He said the deceased man had returned from jail in December 2024, and the accused son confessed that he killed his father on the village road in revenge for killing his mother.

The SP said according to the accused son his father was aggressive and a pervert. The accused told the investigators that his father, after returning from jail, used to behave violently with him and was also found harassing village women on different points in time.

His combined anger and hatred towards his father imploded into the crime, he said.