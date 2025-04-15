Class II student’s death: Odisha Government provides Rs 2 lakh assistance to parents

BARIPADA: The state government on Monday announced to provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the parents of the seven-year-old girl who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hostel of Bishmayakara Ashram School at Udala in Mayurbhanj district.

Dulari Madhei, a Class II student of the government-run residential school, was found hanging from a bamboo pole with an apron in the room adjacent to the dormitory on Sunday afternoon. The girl was a resident of Bhadagadhua village within Udala police limits.

District welfare officer (DWO) Guru Charan Mallick said the government will provide `2 lakh compensation to the parents of the deceased student. Besides, the Mayurbhanj administration has assured to provide `20,000 to the bereaved family from the district Red Cross fund.

The DWO said a team of officials including the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Udala visited the school to investigate the case. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was playing with the bamboo pole with her apron as a swing. She accidentally slipped and her neck got entangled in the apron. She was rescued by the hostel staff in a critical condition and was rushed to Udala sub-divisional hospital. However, she died on way.

Mallick said as per the direction of Mayurbhanj collector Hemakant Say, the administration has launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the student’s death. Besides, police have registered a murder case on basis of the complaint filed by girl’s father.

Earlier, Dulari’s father Susanta Madhei had blamed school headmaster Brundaban Prusty and the hostel matron for his daughter’s death and demanded a proper inquiry into the case.