Process begins for Odisha by-elections to 1,134 PRI posts

BHUBANESWAR: The process for filling up of 1,134 vacant posts in three-tier panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) has begun in the state.

Sources said, while by-elections will be held for five zilla parishad members, 41 panchayat samiti members, 45 sarpanchs, 272 ward members, fresh elections will be held in 771 wards.

In the last three-tier panchayat elections in 2022, no nominations were filed in these 771 wards meant for reserved categories. The process for fresh elections has been initiated after de-reservation of these wards.

Splitting of electoral rolls of the wards concerned from the latest electoral rolls prepared by Election Commission of India will take place from April 17 to 22. The ward-wise preliminary electoral rolls will be published at gram panchayat headquarters on April 24.

While objections and claims will be accepted by April 30, disposal of the same by summary enquiry will be made from May 2 to 5. The final electoral rolls will be published on May 6.