Prisoner dies of head injuries inside Rourkela jail; kin claim murder in custody

ROURKELA: The death of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) reportedly due to head injuries inside Rourkela Special Jail has stirred up a controversy with the victim’s widow alleging that her husband was murdered in judicial custody.

The deceased UTP was identified as Rajesh Kujur (42), a resident of Dalki village within Raiboga police limits in Kuanrmunda block of Sundargarh district. Arrested in an Excise case for allegedly selling country liquor illegally, Kujur died in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) during treatment in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Rajesh’s widow Amrita Kujur said her husband was picked up from home at around 5.30 am on Tuesday. At 10 pm, she received calls from the jail and Excise authorities who informed that her husband was admitted to RGH after suffering head injuries due to a fall. She said with no available means of travel in the night, she reached the RGH on Wednesday morning only to find her husband dead. Rajesh’s shirt was soaked in blood and his head fully covered in bandage.

Amrita said her husband was healthy when arrested and claimed he was murdered in judicial custody. Demanding compensation and justice, she said her husband was the only breadwinner of the family comprising four children.