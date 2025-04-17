Prisoner dies of head injuries inside Rourkela jail; kin claim murder in custody

ROURKELA: The death of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) reportedly due to head injuries inside Rourkela Special Jail has stirred up a controversy with the victim’s widow alleging that her husband was murdered in judicial custody.
The deceased UTP was identified as Rajesh Kujur (42), a resident of Dalki village within Raiboga police limits in Kuanrmunda block of Sundargarh district. Arrested in an Excise case for allegedly selling country liquor illegally, Kujur died in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) during treatment in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Rajesh’s widow Amrita Kujur said her husband was picked up from home at around 5.30 am on Tuesday. At 10 pm, she received calls from the jail and Excise authorities who informed that her husband was admitted to RGH after suffering head injuries due to a fall. She said with no available means of travel in the night, she reached the RGH on Wednesday morning only to find her husband dead. Rajesh’s shirt was soaked in blood and his head fully covered in bandage.
Amrita said her husband was healthy when arrested and claimed he was murdered in judicial custody. Demanding compensation and justice, she said her husband was the only breadwinner of the family comprising four children.
Excise inspector Mohan Pradhan said Rajesh was a habitual offender. He was arrested after recovery of over 18 litre of country liquor from his possession. “After mandatory health check-up, he was produced in court and sent to jail. Rajesh might have suffered a fall due to seizure which caused the fatal head injuries,” he said.
RN Pali IIC Rajendra Swain said the jail authorities informed police in writing that Rajesh suffered head injuries due to a fall and was admitted to RGH on Tuesday night. The UTP died shortly after. “The exact cause of death would be known from the autopsy report. Detail investigation would be conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the UTP’s death. An unnatural death case has been registered and the deceased’s body preserved at RGH for autopsy on Thursday,” he said.
Swain said Rajesh’s family lodged a complaint with RN Pali police alleging that the UTP was either assaulted fatally in the custody of Excise department or jail. The complaint would be forwarded to Raiboga police as the deceased belonged to that locality.
Superintendent of Rourkela Special Jail Jiban Singh Munda did not respond to calls for comment on the issue.