ROURKELA: Protest by local villagers against the new rail line project of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) at Barkani took a violent turn on Saturday when an agitator was killed while over 18 including eight police personnel and the Bisra additional tehsildar sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Eto Ekka. The incident occurred at Barkani village, around 7 km from Bisra square of Rourkela, at around 11.30 am. Ekka was crushed to death while another protester sustained injuries after they allegedly jumped in front of a moving JCB excavator in a bid to stop it.

Following Ekka’s death, the situation flared up and the irate villagers clashed with police resorting to stone pelting. Around 18 persons including eight cops and Bisra additional tehsildar Purushottam Naik who was on duty as executive magistrate, sustained injuries.

Sources said the clash was an outcome of accumulated anger among a section of tribal villagers for several decades over pending land acquisition issues with RSP and South Eastern Railway (SER), which is executing the new rail line project.

Bondamunda panchayat samiti member Rabi Majhi said, on Friday, the villagers had obstructed the work when SER officials attempted to begin the project from RSP to Dumerta via Barkani. Similarly on Saturday, when SER tried to resume work with police help, the villagers physically obstructed the approaching excavator.

A commotion ensued and amid the chaos, Ekka was crushed under the wheels of the excavator while another protester sustained injuries. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital, Majhi said.