3 held for murdering Bihar truck driver, burying dismembered body at brick kiln in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the brutal murder of a truck driver whose dismembered skeletal remains were found buried at a brick kiln near Lodapada village in Jamankira earlier this month.

Briefing the media, Sambapur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said on April 10, villagers of Lodapada spotted bones of a leg, still clad in trousers, protruding from a ditch at a local brick kiln. Subsequently, a local lodged a formal complaint with Jamankira police.

During the course of investigation, police identified the deceased as Jahinder Yadav (31), a truck driver of Laxmipur village in Bihar’s Jamui district. Bhamoo said Yadav’s murder was orchestrated by Muna Allam (26), a fellow truck driver of Bihar, with the help of Ganesh Jaiswal (48) of Bareipali in Sambalpur and Sangram Naik (43), owner of the brick factory where the body was buried.

Yadav went missing on March 5 when he was en route from Raipur to West Bengal with a consignment of pig iron. Investigators found that Allam came in contact with Yadav around six months back. In the night on March 5, he came to know that Yadav was headed to West Bengal. Allam conspired with Jaiswal and an unidentified truck helper to steal Yadav’s vehicle and take it to Naik’s brick kiln from where they would have disposed of the iron. The accused also promised to pay Rs 50,000 to Naik for using his property in the crime.