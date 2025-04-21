7-year-old girl raped in Hindol palm orchard in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

DHENKANAL: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a palm orchard near a village within Hindol police limits in Dhenkanal district on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accused, 32-year-old Siba Sahoo, has been detained and is being questioned. Siba is a resident of Budalu village within Motanga police limits. He had come to the victim’s village on Friday and was staying at his relative’s house.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm. Sources said the girl was collecting palm fruits from the orchard near the village when she was spotted by the accused. Finding the minor alone, he caught hold of her and raped her. When she became unconscious, Siba covered her with palm leaves and left the spot.

After some time, the girl’s nine-year-old brother reached the spot and found his sister trying to crawl out of the orchard. He immediately raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to the spot. The girl was taken to Hindol hospital by her family members. Due to the severity of her condition, she was referred to Angul district headquarters hospital. Sources said the victim’s condition is stable now.

On being informed, Hindol sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyanarayan Nanda and IIC Charulata Behera reached the hospital. After receiving a complaint from the medical authorities, a rape case was registered in Hindol police station.

Nanda said a scientific team along with dog squad visited the crime scene for investigation. Basing on the clues collected from the spot, police identified the culprit who had absconded from the village. Raids were conducted at different locations and eventually, the accused was nabbed on Sunday.

“Siba has a criminal past. He has been detained and is being interrogated. The accused will be arrested and produced in court on Monday. Further investigation is underway,” the SDPO added.