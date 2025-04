BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday demanded that the state government pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the tribal man who died at Rourkela during a protest against the new rail line project of RSP.

Attacking the BJP government for failing to resolve the issue even after a day of the incident, Das said the tribals are still agitating at the spot with the dead body and nothing has been done to restore normalcy.

The district collector and SP should take immediate steps to dispose of the body in a dignified manner. Besides compensation, a member of the family of the man killed during the protest, should also be provided a job, he demanded.

Das alleged that the government was trying to facilitate the rail line project to benefit a private company. But, the demands of the local tribal community should be considered before proceeding with the work, he said.

He directed the Congress leaders of Rourkela to visit the spot and submit a report to him. A tribal man was killed and several others including police personnel and government officials were injured as violence erupted during a protest against the rail line project on Saturday. The protest also continued on Sunday.