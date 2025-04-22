Sensitise students on critical issues, stresses Governor Kambhampati

BHUBANESWAR : Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday laid emphasis on sensitising students on critical contemporary issues like climate change, digital responsibility, national security, gender equality, and social justice.

Speaking at the annual prize distribution ceremony of Sainik School here, the Governor said it is essential to sensitise students about these pressing concerns. “We must ensure that our young minds grow up not only as achievers but also as compassionate individuals committed to building a better world,” he added.

The Governor congratulated the prize winners for their achievements in academics, sports, co-curricular activities, and discipline, calling their awards milestones towards greater accomplishments.

Commending the school, he said Sainik Schools were envisioned to prepare young minds for a career in the armed forces while instilling values like patriotism, discipline, integrity, and leadership. “This institution has upheld that vision with pride, producing distinguished officers, civil servants, and responsible citizens,” the Governor noted.