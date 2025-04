BERHAMPUR: The platoon commander of 5th IRB in Boudh district has been suspended for negligence of duty and failing to supervise his team weeks after three of his unit members were fired for alleged ganja smuggling.

Deputy subedar Narayan Bhoi’s suspension comes after three jawans of the same battalion were dismissed after 15 kg ganja was found from them.

5th IRB commandant Manoranjan Biswal said, “Although the three IRB jawans were directly involved in the contraband trade, Bhoi failed to identify their actions, which amounts to serious dereliction of duty.”

Earlier this month, three personnel from Bhoi’s platoon, were found in possession of 15 kg of ganja during a police raid at Manmunda police station barrack.