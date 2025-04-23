Classroom rivalry turns fatal: 15-year-old strangled by hostelmates in Odisha

KEONJHAR: A 15-year-old student of a private residential college was reportedly strangled to death by three of his classmates in Keonjhar town on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Jaladhar Mahanat of Tangarpada village within Baria police limits in the district. Jaladhar was a student of Gayatri Residential College along the Mining Road in the town.

Police have arrested the three accused minors including the prime suspect who happens to be the class monitor of Jaladhar. The prime accused masterminded the crime as Jaladhar reportedly did not pay heed to him in the classroom.

Sources said Jaladhar had appeared the Class X board examinations this year and was doing a summer course in the college. Last night after dinner, an altercation broke out between Jaladhar and the three accused in the hostel room over some issue in the classroom. The quarrel turned ugly as the trio strangulated him with a towel (gamchha) and a blanket. After the 15-year-old died, the accused informed the hostel authorities that Jaladhar was lying unresponsive on his bed.

The college authorities immediately reached the hostel and rushed Jaladhar to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Jaladhar’s father Jagabandhu Mahanat said his son had spoken to family members over phone before his death. He appeared normal and was not under any stress. Uncle Yudhishthira Mahanat lodged a complaint with police alleging that there was foul play involved in his nephew’s death as his body was already inside the postmortem room before family members arrived at the hospital.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. The three accused students were picked up for questioning. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Keonjhar Sadar Sudarshan Gangoi said during interrogation, the three minors confessed to their crime. The accused minors revealed that Jaladhar used to disregard the instructions of the class monitor due to which they killed him in a fit of rage.

The trio will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday. Police will also investigate the role of the college authorities in the student’s death, the SDPO added.

Lecturer in Gayatri Residential College Ajay Kumar Das said Jaladhar was sleeping on his bed near the window when he was found dead. The cause of his death will be known after the autopsy report arrives, he added.