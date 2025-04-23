Odisha woman, son electrocuted to death by illegal power line in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: An elderly woman and her 35-year-old son were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire at Dungarpada hamlet in Turchi village within M Rampur police limits in Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as 64-year-old Sunafulla Suna and her son Rabi Suna.

Sources said Sunafulla was drying wet clothes outside their house when she accidentally touched a live electricity wire drawn illegally to their house from a nearby pole. She was instantly electrocuted.

Finding his mother struggling due to the electric shock, Rabi rushed to her rescue. However, he too was electrocuted. The mother-son duo reportedly died on the spot.

Villagers took them to the local hospital where the doctor declared them brought dead. On being informed, police reached the hospital and seized the bodies for postmortem.

An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said police.