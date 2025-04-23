Two inter-state robbers arrested from Bihar in Mayurbhanj bank heist, Rs 15 lakh seized

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police arrested two inter-state robbers from Bihar in connection with a recent bank robbery in Bahalda and seized over `15 lakh in cash from their possession on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Rajeev Ranjan (52) of Sahidpur under Barh police limits in Patna and Pramod Bind of Shahobinda village under Ghasi police limits of Bihar’s Jahanabad.

Addressing the press, SP Varun Guntupalli said the arrests were made following an investigation into a bank robbery that took place on February 20 at SBI’s Bahalda branch. According to the police, five armed robbers, wearing helmets and masks, stormed the bank and looted `20 lakh at gunpoint.

Initial probe revealed the robbers had escaped to Jharkhand via Badanarayani village under Tiring police limits. A knife and a pair of black goggles, believed to belong to the robbers, were recovered from the roadside near Badanarayani.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from a separate robbery case at Manappuram Finance in Baripada, reported on December 27, 2023, was reviewed. It helped the police identify similarities and narrow down on the suspects.

Further inquiry revealed both Rajeev and Pramod had recently been released from a jail in Jharkand’s Jamshedpur. Their photographs were shown to Badanarayani locals, who confirmed their presence during the February robbery. With assistance of the Patna’s special task force, Rajeev and Pramod were arrested. “While 12 cases have been registered against Rajeev, Pramod is an accused in two cases,” the SP said.