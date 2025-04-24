BJD stages protest in Jagatsinghpur demanding arrest of BJP leaders for assaulting woman JE

JAGATSINGHPUR: The local unit of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday staged dharna in front of the Jagatsinghpur SP’s office demanding strict action against BJP leaders accused of assaulting a woman junior engineer (JE) during the launch of Ayushman Bharat cards in Raghunathpur block earlier this month.

Thousands of BJD workers led by Tirtol MLA Ramakant Bhoi also took out a bike rally demanding immediate arrest of the main accused involved in the incident that took place at Tarikunda panchayat on April 11.

“The safety of government officials is at stake. Acting like goons, local BJP leaders attacked a woman JE and other officials of Raghunathpur. However, police are yet to arrest the main accused,” alleged the agitators.

The BJD leaders further claimed that police are deliberately shielding the prime accused due to pressure from ruling party leaders. A delegation of BJD submitted a memorandum to SP Bhawani Sankar Udgata over their demand. The agitators threatened to intensify their protest if prompt action was not taken against the BJP leaders involved in the attack.

Among others, Balikuda-Erasama MLA Sarada Jena, former minister Pratap Jena, former MLA Prasant Muduli and Zilla Parishad president Manoj Bhoi took part in the protest.

On April 11, the block administration had organised an event to launch the distribution of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards at Tarikunda. Tension flared up after local BJP leaders protested their exclusion from the invitee list.

The agitators reportedly vandalised the venue by throwing chairs and tables and later damaged the Tarikunda panchayat office. They also allegedly assaulted government officials including JE Pradipta Khuntia.