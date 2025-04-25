Kansbahal irrigation project: Odisha HC asks Government to pay compensation to displaced

CUTTACK: Expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay in disbursement of compensation to 339 families who were displaced by the Kansabahal Irrigation Project in Sundargarh district more than three decades ago, the Orissa High Court has directed the government to ensure its payment by May 13.

A petition was filed by in 2021 by 12 persons, who were among the displaced families seeking direction to the authorities concerned to release the compensation amount with interest to the families belonging to Badanuagaon, Dungajhore, Ranipia and Maldihi villages in accordance with law within a stipulated period.

The petition also sought direction to extend the benefits as per the Rehabilitation Policy formulated by the state irrigation department in 1990.

Advocate Sanjeev Udgata, representing the petitioners, pointed out that even though the amount was deposited way back in 2014 and clarification was sought on what rate the rehabilitation assistance would be paid, no such clarification has yet been received by the Sundargarh collector, for which there is inordinate delay in disbursement of the compensation.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Justices Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Sibo Sankar Mishra directed the director of Resettlement & Rehabilitation (Water Resources department) to immediately give the clarification sought by the district collector.

The bench posted the matter to May 13 and further ordered for disbursement of the compensation amount by then.

The case records showed that the executive Engineer, Sundargarh Irrigation Division had deposited `4,38,89,000 in 2014 for disbursement to the displaced families as per sanctioned estimate and rules in force.

Later, on February 5, 2014, the district collector had in letter to the director of Resettlement & Rehabilitation sought clarification in connection with rehabilitation assistance to the project-affected persons.