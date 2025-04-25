Missing six-year-old found dead in stone quarry, father detained in Odisha

JAJPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a missing six-year-old boy whose body was found floating in a water-filled abandoned stone quarry near Chargotha village within Jenapur police limits here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shivu Rout of Chargotha. Police have detained the boy’s father Bauribandhu Rout and are questioning him to ascertain if he had a role in his son’s death.

Sources said Shivu was last seen playing on the village road in front of his maternal uncle’s house on Wednesday evening. After he disappeared mysteriously, his family members launched a search with the help of locals but failed to trace him. On Thursday morning, some villagers found the boy’s body floating in the water-filled abandoned stone quarry near Chargotha.

After getting the news of the boy’s death, villagers of Chargotha accused Bauribandhu of killing his son. Shivu’s uncle also lodged a complaint in Jenapur police station alleging the role of Bauribandhu in the boy’s death.