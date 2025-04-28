Public grievance hearing at Berhampur soon: Odisha CM

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that a regional public grievance hearing will soon be held at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Addressing the centenary celebration of Unnita High School at Bhimpur village in Patrapur block, Majhi said, “The Chief Minister’s grievance cell will soon commence operations in Berhampur and I will personally visit the city to conduct the hearing.”

The CM commended the changes brought about in the country’s education system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly the introduction of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said the Odisha government has adopted the NEP with expectations for significant improvements in the education sector.

Sharply criticising the previous BJD government’s ‘5T school’ initiative, Majhi called the scheme a farce and said only 16 per cent of schools had internet connectivity which was far below the claims of digital transformation. He said no meaningful efforts were made to enhance the quality of education under 5T.

Majhi said the BJP government has fulfilled all the promises made during the elections. “We are working for everyone - farmers, women, youths and the poor. Major industries will be established in Ganjam district with investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, creating ample job opportunities for the local youths,” he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of Bhimpur school which was established in March 1924, the CM underscored the pivotal role of education in shaping a prosperous Odisha as the state approaches its centenary in 2036. He also assured to recognise Bhimpur high school as a heritage institution and directed Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard.

On the occasion, the CM felicitated four alumni members of Bhimpur school and family members of its founder Bhagban Panda. He also felicitated five students for achieving excellence at the state and district level.

Earlier in the day, Majhi visited the ongoing Thakurani Yatra at Berhampur and offered prayers to the deity.