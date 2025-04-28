Triple riding proves fatal for two youths, another critical in Odisha

BHADRAK: Two youths died and another suffered serious injuries after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling crashed into the guard wall of the Bonth chowk over-bridge on National Highway-16 here on Sunday.

One of the deceased was identified as Asad Ali (23) of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal. Police are yet to identify the two other youths and believe that they are also residents of the same area in West Bengal.

Police sources said the three youths were en route to Cuttack when they lost control of their motorcycle at Bonth chowk and crashed into the protection wall of the overbridge. Due to the impact, the trio was thrown off the bike and landed on the road. While two of them were killed instantly, the third youth suffered critical injuries in the accident.

Locals rushed the injured youth to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH). On being informed, police reached the mishap spot and seized the bodies.

IIC of Bhadrak Town police station Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra said the bodies were sent to the DHH for postmortem. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the remaining two youths and inform their families. Further investigation is underway.