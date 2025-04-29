Man murdered by son as spate of killings continues in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: The spate of murders continued in Ganjam after an elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a family dispute at Purusottampur in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Gopal Krushna Sahu of Baladia street in Kusapur village. Police have arrested Gopal’s younger son Dandapani (24) and detained his elder son Ranjan (26).

Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra said Gopal’s two sons work at Surat in Gujarat. Taking advantage of their absence, the elderly man used to frequently torture and and assault his wife over petty issues. Recently, the two sons returned to Odisha and were living with their parents.

On Monday evening, Gopal reportedly assaulted his wife again without any reason. When Dandapani and Ranjan came to their mother’s rescue, they too were attacked by Gopal. In a fit of rage, Dandapani hit his father with an iron rod. Gopal suffered grievous injury on his head and was killed instantly.

The SP said on being informed, Purusottampur police rushed to the village and apprehended both the sons. The iron rod used in the crime was seized and the deceased’s body sent to the hospital for autopsy.

During interrogation, Dandapani confessed to his crime following which he was arrested. Ranjan has been detained and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway, Patra added.

The latest incident marks the fifth murder in the district in the last three days. On Friday night, a four-year-old girl was raped and murdered in an under-construction anganwadi centre at Khalingi village in Sanakhemundi block. A relative of the girl was arrested for the crime.

On Saturday night, two siblings were allegedly murdered and their bodies set ablaze within Beguniapada police limits in the district. The deceased were Sanjay Barik (27) and Ajay Barik (25) of Sumandal village. The duo had recently been acquitted in a murder case of a local leader.

The SP said Beguniapada police has arrested three persons in connection with the double murder. The accused are Manoj Swain, Rabindra Swain and Purna Swain. The trio was produced in court.

The same night, 30-year-old Balaram Gouda was allegedly killed by his elder brother over a property dispute in Bramhanapadar village within Tarasing police limits. Police have arrested accused Shankar Gouda and his minor son for the crime.