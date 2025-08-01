After decades of wait, 101-year-old to receive Freedom Fighter’s Pension

CUTTACK: In a significant judgement, the Orissa High Court’s single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra, directed the state government to sanction and disburse Freedom Fighter’s Pension to Brahmananda Jena, a 101-year-old man, who has claimed to have participated in the 1942 Quit India Movement.

The court directed the authorities to sanction and disburse the pension to Jena within six weeks of submission of the certified order.

Jena, who had applied for the pension under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme in 1981, approached the court after decades of inaction. He filed a petition seeking the high court’s intervention in 2021 after the government rejected his claim citing lack of records and doubts over his age and eligibility.

However, in the July 29 judgement, Justice Mishra noted that Jena had submitted ample documentary evidence, including a 1984 communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs forwarding his application to the state government and a 1989 Home department letter listing him among applicants. The court held that the claim that Jena did not apply before the 1990 deadline was baseless.

On the question of age eligibility-applicants must have been born before 1924, Justice Mishra accepted Jena’s 2002 voter list entry, which showed his age as 82. The authenticity of the list had been certified by the deputy collector, and no inquiry was shown to have been conducted on it. The state’s allegation of age manipulation was dismissed as speculative and unsubstantiated.

Further, Jena had submitted affidavits from two recognised freedom fighters Khali Pradhan and Manguli Parida, both of whom confirmed his role in the movement. Their credentials and signatures were verified by the district treasury officer, adding weight to Jena’s claim.

Justice Mishra emphasised the state’s duty to honour freedom fighters and ensure genuine claims are not rejected on trivial grounds.