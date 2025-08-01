Raids on Ashok Kumar Panda continue, more wealth uncovered

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its searches on assistant engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B) division-III in Bhubaneswar, Ashok Kumar Panda, for the third consecutive day, the state Vigilance on Thursday unearthed more assets running into crores.

Panda and his family members have now been found to own seven flats in the capital city along with a shop in DLF Cyber City here. He was also found in possession of a four-storey building spread over 8,500 sq ft in Dumduma, one building in Dumduma Housing Board Colony and a plot in Athagarh.

Besides, they also own two shops in Utkal Kanika Galleria mall, one shop in Symphony mall and seven high value plots in Bhubaneswar and one in Puri. The anti-corruption agency has traced Panda’s bank and postal deposits amounting to Rs 47.23 lakh, gold and silver ornaments weighing 125 gm and 117 gm respectively and household articles worth Rs 21 lakh.

He came under Vigilance scanner after his friend and colleague Raja Kishore Jena, also an R&B assistant engineer, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of ammassing wealth disproportionate to his income. Out of the seven flats of Panda and his family members, he and Jena had jointly purchased a 4BHK flat on the 16th floor of Cosmopolis in the names of their wives.

“Panda is being questioned to ascertain how he amassed such huge wealth. Investigation is underway and next course of action will be decided accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.

Panda had joined the service as junior engineer (contractual) on April 13, 2007 with a salary of Rs 5,000. His service was regularised as JE (civil) on April 12,2013. Between 2014 and 2020, he served as JE in different offices.

On December 1, 2020, Panda was promoted to the rank of assistant engineer and posted at R&B Division-III in Bhubaneswar. He is currently receiving a salary of Rs 79,000 per month.