Odisha government to set up 38 model mandis by 2026

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to strengthen rural infrastructure in the farm sector, the state government on Friday decided to set up 38 model mandis (market yards) covering all districts in the first phase, by next year.

Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samant informed this after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan here.

The minister said the model mandis will have all amenities like drinking water, toilets, restrooms, electricity, retail shops, parking spaces and eateries operated by women self-help groups (SHG). Upgraded market facilities will be developed in all 30 districts, with larger ones getting two mandis based on need and agricultural activity. More mandis will be developed subsequently to model market yards which will act as single destination for marketing vegetables and other local produce of farmers.

The minister said a blueprint prepared by the department was also submitted to the chief minister for review and approval. Since the development of modal mandis involves finance implications, the matter will need the approval of the state cabinet. A memorandum will be submitted in the next cabinet meeting for consideration and approval, informed sources.