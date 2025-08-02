Special OTET question paper leak: One more teacher held

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha police on Friday arrested a teacher from Kalahandi district in connection with Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET) question paper leak case.
The accused has been identified as Prasant Kumar Khamari (56) of Jenakhalpada under Bhawanipatna police station. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to seven.
Briefing mediapersons, Crime Branch DIG B Gangadhar said, the handwritten question papers of SOTET which were viral in different social media platforms were written by Khamari.
“Khamari, working as teacher in Government UP School at Bhejipadar in Bhawanipatna, had hatched a criminal conspiracy with Bijay Kumar Mishra, the working president of state ex-cadre teachers association Sanatan Bisoi, president of ex-cadre teachers association of Koraput district and other associates to orchestrate the crime.
He had translated the question papers obtained through data entry operator Jitan Moharana of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, Cuttack, by using Google Translation application and wrote the computerised question papers in his own handwriting to screen the actual leaked paper,” said Gangadhar.
Besides, he enticed the gullible teachers who had failed in last Special OTET examination and sold the papers to make easy money. After collecting cash from teachers, he had transferred `99,000 through UPI to accused Bijay Kumar Mishra. Khamari’s bank accounts are under verification, he informed.
The mobile phone of Khamari has been seized and sample handwriting has been taken in presence of witnesses which will be sent to Hand Writing Bureau and Cyber Forensic for examination and opinion. Further investigation is in progress to trace the links of other accused persons and find out their involvement in the case, he added.
In response to how the question papers had come to the laptop of BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty while the controller and secretary are authorised for conducting the examination as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) or protocol, the DIG said that the vice-president who is the custodian of his laptop had sent the manuscripts of the question papers to the printing press, which had resent the printed question papers to him for correction of any spelling mistake.
“We have already interrogated several officials including the vice-president who should have taken more care to prevent chances of leakage of the question papers. We are also looking into the case from all angles including the role of the BSE officials in respect of conduct of the examination to ascertain the negligence and lapses in ensuring security. If the vice-president is found to have indulged in unauthorised or illegal act, then action will be taken against him,” said the DIG.