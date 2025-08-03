F&B batch of Vedanta skills centre get 92 per cent job placement

KALAHANDI: The Skills Training Centre of Vedanta Aluminium here has successfully completed the food and beverage (F&B) training of its first batch, securing an impressive 92 per cent placement rate for the trainees.

The participants enrolled for training at the centre also completed a 40-hour course on IT literacy, marking a pivotal step in digital empowerment. For 90 pc of the trainees, it was their first-ever exposure to digital education, upskilling them for a future-ready workforce, Vedanta officials said.

They said the Vedanta Lanjigarh Skill Training initiative launched in collaboration with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and NABARD, aims to train more than 1,200 rural youth within a period of three years, using a two-pronged approach, offering training as well as entrepreneurial and employment avenues. Over 700 youth have already been imparted training in different fields under this initiative.

“Initiatives like these are powerful enablers of transformation. They bridge the gap between rural potential and mainstream opportunities,” said NABARD district development manager Maheshwar Das.

Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya said this outstanding placement milestone reflects what is possible when industry and community participation come together. “We are committed to enabling the aspirations of Kalahandi’s youth through focused, outcome-driven skill development programmes,” he asserted.