Man, 6-yr-old son killed after bike rams truck

JEYPORE: A man and his six-year-old son were killed in a road mishap near Padagad Ashram School under Koraput Sadar police limits on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kailash Khora (30) and his son, Anish Khora, of Tikira Street in Koraput town.

According to sources, the father-son duo, along with a relative Aman Reddy (16), was on their way to Dasmanpur village on a bike when it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The intensity of the impact led to the bike catching fire.

While the father-son duo died on the spot, Reddy was rushed to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput in a critical condition.

Koraput Sadar police along with fire services personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The bodies were sent for postmortem and the vehicle was seized.

Police have registered an unatural death case and initiated investigation.