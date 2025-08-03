Odisha man posts morphed pics online, arrested

BERHAMPUR: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man from Berhampur on charges of creating fake social media accounts impersonating a woman and posting morphed pictures of her.

The accused, Bantu Parida of Nandiaguda village under Kabisuryanagar police limits, was arrested following a complaint filed by a 28-year-old woman the same day. The complainant stated that someone had created fake profiles on social media in her name and was posting objectionable content, damaging her reputation.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the police launched an investigation. The accused was soon identified and arrested.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Parida and the victim were schoolmates. He had reportedly been stalking her since 2015, but the victim and her family didn’t report it to the police. However, after he began uploading morphed images on social media, which severely affected her reputation, the woman decided to file a complaint.