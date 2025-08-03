Siblings carry snakebite mother 9 km through forest; lack of road claims another life in Odisha's Kandhamal

PHULBANI: In a desperate bid to save their mother after she was bitten by a snake, two siblings carried her on their backs for nine kilometre through a forested patch in Tumudibandah block of Kandhamal district on Friday.

According to sources, Balamadu Majhi (45) of Dumerpada village was bitten by a venomous snake while she was asleep in her hut on Thursday night. As it was late in the night, the family had to wait until next morning to call for an ambulance. However, the ambulance could only reach Pikusi village, nine km away from their home due to non-motorable road and rough terrain.