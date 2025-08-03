Siblings carry snakebite mother 9 km through forest; lack of road claims another life in Odisha's Kandhamal

PHULBANI: In a desperate bid to save their mother after she was bitten by a snake, two siblings carried her on their backs for nine kilometre through a forested patch in Tumudibandah block of Kandhamal district on Friday.
According to sources, Balamadu Majhi (45) of Dumerpada village was bitten by a venomous snake while she was asleep in her hut on Thursday night. As it was late in the night, the family had to wait until next morning to call for an ambulance. However, the ambulance could only reach Pikusi village, nine km away from their home due to non-motorable road and rough terrain.
With no other option, son Benudhar Majhi (27) and daughter Rajani Majhi (18), took turns carrying their unconscious mother on their backs through the forest trail to reach the ambulance. By the time they reached Tumudibandha community health centre (CHC), Balamadu’s health had deteriorated.
She was referred to Balliguda sub-divisional hospital where the doctor declared her dead. After postmortem, the grieving family had to carry Balamadu’s body back home on a cot.
The family revealed they had lost their father in a similar situation years ago due to the absence of timely medical help. The incident sparked outrage among villagers, who have long been demanding a proper motorable road but the administration has turned deaf ear to their pleas.