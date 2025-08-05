BJD calls for six-hour hartal in Puri over death of 15-year-old girl from Balanga

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Monday gave a six-hour hartal call in Puri district on August 7 to protest the failure of state government in ensuring justice for the 15-year-old girl from Balanga, who succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday. The party has also demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida over the issue.

Addressing mediapersons, Puri district BJD president Umakanta Samantaray said the hartal will be observed from 6 am to 12 noon across the district. He called upon shops and business establishments to support the strike and down their shutters during the period.

He, however, said that emergency services like hospitals, medicine shops, transportation of patients and related matters will remain outside the purview of the strike.

Alleging that the death of the minor girl is shrouded in mystery, Samantaray said police has failed to provide any clarity even after 15 days of the incident. In her first statement to police in the presence of doctors at AIIMS-Delhi, the victim had stated that three men in a motorcycle had abducted her to the banks of the Bhargavi river where they made her unconscious and set her ablaze. But the police suddenly changed the entire narrative after the death of the victim to protect the real culprits, he alleged.