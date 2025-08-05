BJD calls for six-hour hartal in Puri over death of 15-year-old girl from Balanga

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Monday gave a six-hour hartal call in Puri district on August 7 to protest the failure of state government in ensuring justice for the 15-year-old girl from Balanga, who succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday. The party has also demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida over the issue.
Addressing mediapersons, Puri district BJD president Umakanta Samantaray said the hartal will be observed from 6 am to 12 noon across the district. He called upon shops and business establishments to support the strike and down their shutters during the period.
He, however, said that emergency services like hospitals, medicine shops, transportation of patients and related matters will remain outside the purview of the strike.
Alleging that the death of the minor girl is shrouded in mystery, Samantaray said police has failed to provide any clarity even after 15 days of the incident. In her first statement to police in the presence of doctors at AIIMS-Delhi, the victim had stated that three men in a motorcycle had abducted her to the banks of the Bhargavi river where they made her unconscious and set her ablaze. But the police suddenly changed the entire narrative after the death of the victim to protect the real culprits, he alleged.
“The father of the victim was also pressurised to change his statement. He had earlier demanded strong action against the culprits. But hours after the death of his daughter, he stated that she took her own life. This is suspicious,” Samantaray said.
President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das announced that the Congress will organise a padayatra from the spot in Balanga where the girl was set ablaze to Nimapara to demand justice for her. He reiterated that the party will gherao the DGP office at Cuttack if the real culprits are not apprehended within seven days.
Protesting the death of the girl, Youth Congress members on Monday tried to gherao Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s official residence on the day. A number of activists and leaders were detained while trying to break barricade on their way into the chief minister’s residence.
Meanwhile, reacting to Opposition demand for her resignation, Parida told mediapersons that she is ready to resign from her post a hundred times if it will bring back the victim to life. After attending the funeral of the victim at Bayabar village, she said the government had done everything to save her. “We tried our best to save the girl, but unfortunately, she died. The state government stands by her family,” she added.