Day after multiple blasts, top cops visit Renjda to take stock of security

ROURKELA: A day after multiple IEDs explosions took place on railway tracks near Renjda in the bordering K Balang area of Sundargarh district, senior officers of Odisha Police visited the blast site on Monday to take stock of the security situation in the region.

Additional director general (ADG) of Anti-Naxal Operations Sanjeeb Panda, IG (Operations) Deepak Kumar, DIG (Intelligence) Akhileswar Singh, DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani visited Renjda and also reviewed the ongoing anti-Maoist operations along Odisha-Jharkhand border.

Panda said Odisha Police has intensified combing operation with the involvement of SOG, DVF and bomb disposal squads. Joint combing operation with security forces of Jharkhand would also be conducted. More manpower would be deployed at vulnerable points in Odisha side of the border to prevent intrusion of Maoists, he said.

Later in the day, the senior police officers held a review meeting at Rourkela and reportedly discussed strategies to effectively fight the renewed Naxal movement in Odisha side of the vast border which is also connected with the Maoist den of Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.