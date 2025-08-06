Ten days after approval, appointment of MP’s nominees in colleges revoked

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ten days after approving the appointment of representatives nominated by Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai to various colleges in the district, the administration on Monday withdrew the order citing absence of any legal or official provision supporting such appointments.

On July 2, the MP had reportedly nominated six persons to represent him in different educational institutions including SVM College, Alaka Mahavidyalaya, Naugaon Polytechnic, Kaduapada Women’s College, Jagannath College in Naugaon, and Biju Patnaik Degree College in Ashrampatana.

In a letter to Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal, the MP reportedly authorised these nominees to make proposals, offer recommendations, and attend official meetings on his behalf in the respective colleges. Acting on the letter, Sonal directed sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai to take necessary action in this regard.