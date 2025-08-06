Ten days after approval, appointment of MP’s nominees in colleges revoked

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ten days after approving the appointment of representatives nominated by Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai to various colleges in the district, the administration on Monday withdrew the order citing absence of any legal or official provision supporting such appointments.
On July 2, the MP had reportedly nominated six persons to represent him in different educational institutions including SVM College, Alaka Mahavidyalaya, Naugaon Polytechnic, Kaduapada Women’s College, Jagannath College in Naugaon, and Biju Patnaik Degree College in Ashrampatana.
In a letter to Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal, the MP reportedly authorised these nominees to make proposals, offer recommendations, and attend official meetings on his behalf in the respective colleges. Acting on the letter, Sonal directed sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai to take necessary action in this regard.
On July 25, the sub-collector issued a memo to principals of all degree colleges and higher secondary schools, forwarding the MP’s letter and requesting appropriate action.
The same day, activist Gobinda Ojha filed an RTI application seeking the legal basis for the appointments.
The administration failed to cite any rule or government circular supporting the appointments and the sub-collector issued another memo on August 4 withdrawing the earlier order.
“The earlier memo dated July 25, 2025, regarding appointment of the MP’s nominees has been withdrawn due to the absence of any government rule or circular allowing such appointments,” said the sub-collector in the memo.
Dillip Kumar Jena, who was reportedly nominated by the MP for SVM College, expressed disappointment over the development.
“The administration informed colleges about our appointments and then abruptly withdrew the order. If there was no rule, why did it forward the nominations in the first place? It raises serious questions,” he said.