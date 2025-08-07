Jagatsinghpur SP forms team to probe cop brutality claim

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur SP Bhawani Shankar Udgata on Wednesday formed a team to investigate the allegations of custodial torture of a 41-year-old man detained in Biridi police station.
The victim, Parthasarathi Das of Balia in Biridi area, suffered injuries in the alleged police brutality and is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Sources said on July 25, a violent clash broke out between supporters of Tirtol BJD MLA Ramakant Bhoi and Biridi block chairperson Mamata Patra at the BDO office over a long-standing political rivalry. During the clash, Das, a contractor by profession, was present in the block office to process the payment for a construction project.
Some miscreants involved in the clash allegedly attacked him and tore his shirt without any provocation. Though Das had no link with the incident, Biridi police reportedly beat him after arriving on the spot and forcibly took him to the police station.
The victim alleged that he was detained in Biridi police station from 10 am to 4 pm and was subjected to brutal physical and mental torture. The cops reportedly beat him mercilessly with lathis inside the police station. He was released after one of his relatives intervened and approached the police officials.
Das reportedly suffered injuries on his back and leg, and was admitted to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital the same day. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to SCB MCH.
The victim claimed that the police threatened him with further torture if he disclosed the incident to the attending doctors. He appealed to the Jagatsinghpur SP and Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) seeking action against the police personnel involved in the incident.
Contacted, Biridi IIC Sabyasachi Rout denied the allegations and said the claims made by Das are baseless. Following the clash, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. He was detained briefly to control the situation, Rout added.
Udgata said a team led by additional SP Satyabrata Dash has launched a probe into the allegations.
Police sources said the SP has issued a show-cause notice to IIC Rout after the inquiry team found the CCTV camera installed in Biridi police station to be non-functional. It is suspected that the CCTV camera was deliberately damaged to destroy evidence related to the alleged custodial torture.