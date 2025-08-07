Junior clerk accepts Rs 15,000 bribe, caught by Vigilance in Odisha's Nandapur

JEYPORE: Vigilance officials on Tuesday caught a junior clerk of Nandapur block education office in Koraput red-handed while he was allegedly taking Rs 15,000 bribe from the wife of a deceased primary school teacher to release her pension arrears.

The accused, Sambit Tripathy, was arrested and produced before the Jeypore Special Vigilance court on Wednesday.

Vigilance sources said a primary school teacher under Nandapur block died on October 27, 2019 while in service. Following his death, his wife was receiving the pension as per norms. However, revised pension benefits had not been processed by the Education department.

The department cleared the woman’s pension-related files on July 11 and directed the block education office to release the arrears amounting to over `4.5 lakh through the treasury and direct payment from the office.

When the deceased teacher’s wife approached Tripathy for the arrears, he reportedly delayed the process and demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to release the payment. With no alternative, the woman alerted the Vigilance officials.

Accordingly, officials of the anti-corruption agency laid a trap to nab the accused. On Tuesday evening, the woman paid the first installment of Rs 15,000 to Tripathy near Semiliguda market. A Vigilance team waiting nearby caught Tripathy red-handed with the bribe money.

Koraput SP (Vigilance) Rabindra Kumar Panda said officials searched the accused’s rented accommodation in Semiliguda and his ancestral house in Berhampur but did not find any ill-gotten wealth.