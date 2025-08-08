18-year-old girl found dead in Cuttack

CUTTACK: An 18-year-old woman was found dead at her rented house in Sikharpur Nadikulasahi under Chauliaganj police station of Cuttack here on Thursday.

The deceased, a native of Ganjam, was staying in Cuttack along with her mother and brother while her father, a businessman, lived in Kabisuryanagar.

Though the reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, locals alleged she might have done so after falling victim to blackmailing and harassment by some youth.

As per sources, in January, some youth had allegedly filmed her naked while she was bathing and posted the video on social media. Police had then registered a case in this connection and arrested the accused.

The cops, however, ruled out such claims and said they suspect the possibility of a family dispute behind the woman’s suicide. “An unnatural death case was registered and the body sent to SCB medical college and hospital for postmortem. Further probe is on,” said a senior police officer.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)