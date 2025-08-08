Orissa HC scanner on cops seeking bribe to rescue minor

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition concerning the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl from Dhamnagar, expressed grave concern over allegations of corruption within the police administration.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman directed top police officials of Bhadrak district to appear personally before the court on August 11.

The matter came up for hearing on August 5, when the petitioner’s counsel made a serious allegation against certain police officers involved in the investigation. As per the counsel, the petitioner was informed by police officers that the missing minor girl had been located in Sambalpur. However, shockingly, the officers allegedly demanded gratification to avoid “slowing down” the pace of the investigation - a move that could potentially delay the child’s rescue.

“If such allegation is true, it raises the doubt on the impartiality of such officers, putting a blot on the entire police administration,” the bench observed in its strongly worded order.

The court directed the Bhadrak SP, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Dhamnagar police station, and the investigating officer in the case to appear in person at the next hearing.

The habeas corpus petition was filed by Sridhar Swain, the father of the minor girl, who was reportedly kidnapped on June 18, 2025. Earlier, on July 22, the court had noted that a police team had been formed and that the petitioner was accompanying the team during raids conducted based on reliable leads. The bench had then expressed hope that all efforts would be made to trace and rescue the girl.

The matter will next be heard on August 11.