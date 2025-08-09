18-year-old held for attempting to rape minor girlfriend in Odisha

BARIPADA: Udala police on Friday arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to rape his minor girlfriend along with his four friends, a few days back.

Police identified the accused as Pragyasu Das Babu. All four of his friends are currently absconding.

The incident had occurred on August 2 when the girl, a 17-year-old, was on way home from tuition. Babu, who was accompanying her, took her to a nearby jungle on some pretext, and in the meantime, his friends too joined in. They then allegedly attempted to rape her but the girl managed to escape and reach home.

On narrating the entire incident to her parents, the latter lodged a complaint with Udala police against all five of them.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Babu on the day. Udala IIC Banamali Barik said the accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. “Efforts are on to nab the others involved,” he added.