Snatchers gang looting morning walkers busted in Odisha, three held

CUTTACK: The commissionerate police have busted a snatching gang which had been targeting morning walkers in the city for the last few days and arrested three of its members.

The arrested trio are Rabi Rao alias Rabi (35), Sk Amin (26) and Rajilla Swami (30) of Shantinagar slum, Unit-3 under Kharvel Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar. A TVS Apache motorcycle, a 7.65 mm pistol, 5 live ammunition, a chopper and an iron rod have been seized from their possession.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said, one Narendra Beura of Chiteswar had filed a complaint in Choudwar police station alleging that he and his friend were walking from Daulatabad to Jenapur on August 1 at about 5.20 am when three miscreants came on a motorcycle. While holding the duo on gunpoint, they assaulted Beura with a chopper and snatched a gold chain with locket from his neck. Beura had sustained deep injuries on his palms and other parts of the body.

The same miscreants had also allegedly committed two similar crimes - one under CDA Phase-II police station on the same morning and another under Markat Nagar police station area on July 29.

The DCP said, a special team was constituted under the leadership of ACP, Zone-1 Arun Swain. After seven days of relentless efforts, the team successfully identified and apprehended the criminals, he said.

He said, Rao, who was released from jail around 20 days back, had formed a gang and started committing crimes especially targeting men and women out on morning walks.