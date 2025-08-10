Governor Hari Babu, Pradhan exhort students to take up innovation and research

BERHAMPUR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday called upon universities to play a pivotal role in shaping not only employable graduates but also ethically, socially responsible and globally competent citizens.

Addressing the 26th convocation of Berhampur University, he said, “We are living in an era of dynamic transformation, with India emerging as a global leader in technology, innovation, space, healthcare and education.”

He praised the university for aligning with NEP 2020 goals through its extensive network of affiliated colleges across Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts. He lauded the role of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell in ensuring academic quality and the university’s adoption of digital platforms, MOOCs, SWAYAM courses and blended learning.

Addressing the convocation, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the double-engine government has sanctioned Rs 75 crore from the state budget besides Rs 100 crore under PM Usha to strengthen quality of education and infrastructure in Berhampur University. It is a matter of great happiness that about Rs 200 crore has been given to this university, he said.

Pradhan gave a clarion call for making Berhampur a new age economy based on the potential of the region which will help fulfil the dream of a developed Ganjam and developed Odisha and make Berhampur an economic and knowledge hub.

He said the NEP 2020 has completed five years of its implementation in the country. There are quality higher education institutions in Berhampur and its surrounding areas.