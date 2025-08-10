Pattamundai death case: CCTV footage could provide new lead

KENDRAPARA: More than four days after the charred body of a 20-year-old college girl was discovered at a village under Pattamundai rural police station in Kendrapara district, police remain without a breakthrough though CCTV footage from the neighbourhood might throw some new light in the case.
Investigation, police said, is still on to pinpoint whether it was a case of suicide or murder. “Prima facie it seems to be a case of self-immolation. However, we are narrowing down on the case but no concrete conclusion can be drawn yet. Investigators are examining multiple angles, including the deceased’s personal life and her call records from mobile phone,” Kendrapara SP Siddhartha Kataria said.
Kataria said the case could be solved soon. A team of police is also examining the footage of a CCTV installed near the house of the deceased. “Some neighbours have disclosed recent developments in the family of the deceased that could provide crucial leads,” he added.
Police are awaiting the postmortem and viscera reports to determine the cause of death. They also questioned the victim’s family members and other relatives on Saturday for the fourth day.
Sources said police on Friday detained the deceased’s alleged 25-year-old boyfriend, a plumber, after bringing him from Chennai. He has been kept at an undisclosed location for questioning.
Earlier, father of the deceased had alleged that his daughter was in a relationship with a youth for the past two years and ended her life after getting blackmailing threats as she broke up with him around six months back.
Meanwhile, family members of the alleged boyfriend have blamed the parents of the deceased for her death.
“The victim girl was in touch with our son over phone and wanted to marry him but her parents opposed it as we are poor. It is a case of ‘honour killing’ and parents of the victim are trying to portray it as a case of suicide,” said the mother of the youth.
On Saturday, Kendrapara MP and national vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda visited the village and met parents and other family members of the deceased.
“I discussed the case with the Kendrapara SP. Police are probing the case. If the cops suspect any foul play, they should take strong action against those found responsible for the death of the girl,” said Panda.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened at two villages to check any untoward incident.